    500 Yen or Less - Asakusa Visitor's Center

    JAPAN

    03.18.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristen C Yarber 

    AFN Tokyo

    This series shows junior enlisted personnel how to explore their host nation on a budget. This episode explores Asakusa Visitor Center.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 07.26.2022 23:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 851635
    VIRIN: 220318-N-KW679-285
    Filename: DOD_109129566
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 500 Yen or Less - Asakusa Visitor's Center, by PO2 Kristen C Yarber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    afn tokyo japan asakusa 500 yen or less

