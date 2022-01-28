A commercial that aired during the big game in 2022 on AFN that showcases the Yokota Aero Club.
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2022 23:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|851633
|VIRIN:
|220128-N-KW679-120
|Filename:
|DOD_109129559
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Big Game Video Spot - Yokota Aero Club, by PO2 Kristen C Yarber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT