DJs from AFN Tokyo the Eagle 810 discuss air times of the morning show the Kanto Kickstart in this State Farm commercial-inspired spoof video spot.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2022 23:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|851630
|VIRIN:
|220713-N-KW679-548
|Filename:
|DOD_109129555
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Around the Region - State Farm Spoof, by PO2 Kristen C Yarber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT