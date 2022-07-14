Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota Air Base Origami Club-CLEAN

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    07.14.2022

    Video by Senior Airman James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    Yokota Air Base Library hosts a Origami club teaching people of all ages the art of Origami. Each meet up they learn how to fold paper into a specific animal or object then encourage everyone to try other designs. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman James Kennedy)

    NO GRAPHICS
    16:06 Juiz Witt-Brown
    Librarian

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2022
    Date Posted: 07.26.2022 21:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 851619
    VIRIN: 220714-F-AR133-1002
    Filename: DOD_109129443
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Air Base Origami Club-CLEAN, by SrA James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Origami
    Yokota Air Base
    Library

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT