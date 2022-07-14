Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota Library Origami Club

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    07.14.2022

    Video by Senior Airman James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    Yokota Air Base Library hosts a Origami club teaching people of all ages the art of Origami. Each meet up they learn how to fold paper into a specific animal or object then encourage everyone to try other designs. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman James Kennedy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2022
    Date Posted: 07.26.2022 21:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 851617
    VIRIN: 220714-F-AR133-1001
    Filename: DOD_109129440
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Library Origami Club, by SrA James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Origami
    Yokota Air Base
    Library

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT