    PACAF Band member Spot -CLEAN

    JAPAN

    07.13.2022

    Video by Senior Airman James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    Senior Airman Alycia Cancel, vocalist with the PACAF Band talks about being a member of the band. The band visited the Yokota Air Base Library to sing songs for some of the children July 13, 2022. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman James Kennedy)

    05:00 SrA Alycia Cancel
    PACAF Yokota Band Vocalist

    Date Taken: 07.13.2022
    Date Posted: 07.26.2022 21:11
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACAF Band member Spot -CLEAN, by SrA James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Yokota Air Base
    library
    vocalist
    band
    PACAF Band

