    Pacific Update - Missoula Children's Theatre Visits Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.22.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Lynch 

    AFN Yokosuka

    220727-N-CU072-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 27, 2022) - Missoula Children's Theatre visited Yokosuka to put on a production of Alice in Wonderland. Missoula Children's Theatre travels to communities all around the world with the mission of teaching children life skills through the performing arts. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2022
    Date Posted: 07.26.2022 20:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 851610
    VIRIN: 220727-N-CU072-1001
    Filename: DOD_109129405
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Pacific Update - Missoula Children's Theatre Visits Yokosuka, by PO2 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    AFN Yokosuka
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    Missoula Children's Theatre
    Pacific Update

