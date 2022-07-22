Pacific Update - Missoula Children's Theatre Visits Yokosuka

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



220727-N-CU072-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 27, 2022) - Missoula Children's Theatre visited Yokosuka to put on a production of Alice in Wonderland. Missoula Children's Theatre travels to communities all around the world with the mission of teaching children life skills through the performing arts. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch/Released)