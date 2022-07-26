Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier on U.S. Army Parachute Team takes Chuck Liddell on tandem skydive

    PERRIS, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2022

    Video by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Staff Sgt. Daniel Osorio of the U.S. Army Parachute Team takes former UFC champion Chuck Liddell on a tandem jump in Perris, California on 26 July, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Lopez)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2022
    Date Posted: 07.26.2022 20:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851605
    VIRIN: 220726-A-ID671-411
    Filename: DOD_109129398
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: PERRIS, CA, US 
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US

    This work, Soldier on U.S. Army Parachute Team takes Chuck Liddell on tandem skydive, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    skydiving
    Golden Knights
    California
    Airborne
    Army
    tandem

