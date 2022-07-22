Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Bill Soliz shares his early start as an U.S. Army Combat Medic

    HI, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2022

    Video by John Billon 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Col. Bill Soliz shares his early start as an U.S. Army Combat Medic.

    Date Taken: 07.22.2022
    Date Posted: 07.26.2022 19:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851603
    VIRIN: 220722-O-QQ208-987
    Filename: DOD_109129240
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: HI, US

