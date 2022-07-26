Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Director of the National Economic Council Brian Deese.
The White House
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2022 18:16
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|851598
|Filename:
|DOD_109129106
|Length:
|01:03:05
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and NEC Director Brian Deese, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT