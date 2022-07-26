Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and NEC Director Brian Deese

    DC, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2022

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Director of the National Economic Council Brian Deese.

    The White House

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2022
    Date Posted: 07.26.2022 18:16
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 851598
    Filename: DOD_109129106
    Length: 01:03:05
    Location: DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and NEC Director Brian Deese, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Press Secretary Karine Jean
    Director of the National Economic Council Brian Deese

