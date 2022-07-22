Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bliss FMWR Lucha Libre wrestling show excites, shares culture

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2022

    Video by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    The stars of Lucha Frontera, a regional wrestling television production, took center stage during FMWR’s Lucha :Libre wrestling show at Fort Bliss, Texas, July 22, 2022. With the help of sponsors, Bliss FMWR was able to bring the show to military families free of charge.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2022
    Date Posted: 07.26.2022 16:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 851580
    VIRIN: 220722-A-KV967-2001
    PIN: 220722
    Filename: DOD_109128901
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Hometown: JUAREZ, MX
    Hometown: JUAREZ, CHH, MX
    Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US
    Hometown: LAS CRUCES, NM, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bliss FMWR Lucha Libre wrestling show excites, shares culture, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT