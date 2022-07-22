The stars of Lucha Frontera, a regional wrestling television production, took center stage during FMWR’s Lucha :Libre wrestling show at Fort Bliss, Texas, July 22, 2022. With the help of sponsors, Bliss FMWR was able to bring the show to military families free of charge.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2022 16:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|851580
|VIRIN:
|220722-A-KV967-2001
|PIN:
|220722
|Filename:
|DOD_109128901
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Hometown:
|JUAREZ, MX
|Hometown:
|JUAREZ, CHH, MX
|Hometown:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Hometown:
|LAS CRUCES, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bliss FMWR Lucha Libre wrestling show excites, shares culture, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
