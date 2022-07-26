Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What is an Aviation Operations Specialist?

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jordan Arnold 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Staff Sgt. McKoy discusses what it takes to become qualified as #MOS15P, Aviation Operations Specialist, and the responsibilities that come with the job. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jordan Arnold)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2022
    Date Posted: 07.26.2022 18:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 851578
    VIRIN: 220726-A-TT120-821
    Filename: DOD_109128882
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: FORT RUCKER, AL, US 

