What is an Aviation Operations Specialist?

Staff Sgt. McKoy discusses what it takes to become qualified as #MOS15P, Aviation Operations Specialist, and the responsibilities that come with the job. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jordan Arnold)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2022 18:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|851578
|VIRIN:
|220726-A-TT120-821
|Filename:
|DOD_109128882
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|FORT RUCKER, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
