    President Biden Meets Virtually with the Chairman of the Republic of Korea Conglomerate SK Group

    DC, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2022

    Courtesy Video

    White House ODS

    President Biden meets virtually with the Chairman and Principal Owner of the Republic of Korea (ROK) conglomerate SK Group to discuss the company’s robust investments in American manufacturing and jobs.

    The White House

    Date Taken: 07.26.2022
    Date Posted: 07.26.2022 15:29
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 851576
    Filename: DOD_109128878
    Length: 00:16:35
    Location: DC, US

    TAGS

    POTUS
    Jobs
    President Biden
    Chairman and Principal Owner of the Republic of Korea (ROK)
    SK Group
    American manufacturing

