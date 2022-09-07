Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACFT Familiarization at Basic Training

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2022

    Video by Capt. Vira Miller 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Charlie Battery, 1-19th Field Artillery, 434th FA BDE Basic Training Trainees are practicing ACFT events during Week 1 after arrival to BCT.

    Date Taken: 07.09.2022
    Date Posted: 07.26.2022 15:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 851566
    VIRIN: 220709-A-PA251-000
    Filename: DOD_109128736
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, ACFT Familiarization at Basic Training, by CPT Vira Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

