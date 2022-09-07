Charlie Battery, 1-19th Field Artillery, 434th FA BDE Basic Training Trainees are practicing ACFT events during Week 1 after arrival to BCT.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2022 15:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|851566
|VIRIN:
|220709-A-PA251-000
|Filename:
|DOD_109128736
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ACFT Familiarization at Basic Training, by CPT Vira Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NCO
Reserve
Field Artillery
Trainees
Fort Sill
Army Strong
Basic Training
BCT
Soldiers
Military
US Army
Army
Artillery
National Guard
Drill Sergeants
Future Soldiers
ACFT
Army Combat Fitness Test
Fires Strong
Summer Surge
Fires Fifty
Seek Strike Destroy
