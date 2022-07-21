Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    231st and 291st Transportation Company Trains Against Small Arms Fire at WAREX

    WI, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2022

    Video by Spc. Stacey Ramos 

    356th Broadcast Operations Detachment

    The soldiers of the 231st and 291st Transportation Company trains against a vehicle breach and small arms fire during annual WAREX training at Tactical Training Base Independence on July 21, 2022 at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2022
    Date Posted: 07.26.2022 14:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851560
    VIRIN: 220721-A-PX760-385
    Filename: DOD_109128692
    Length: 00:04:47
    Location: WI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 231st and 291st Transportation Company Trains Against Small Arms Fire at WAREX, by SPC Stacey Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    WAREX
    Warrior Exercise
    291st Transportation Company
    231st Transportation Company

