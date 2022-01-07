Robins 80: The F-15 Eagle is golden!

The F-15 Eagle is golden!
This year marks 50 years for the stellar fighter jet, which holds a significant place at Robins Air Force Base from maintenance to flight tests.
And it’s the men and women with the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center and 339th Flight Test Squadron who help keep the fleet soaring.
(U.S. Air Force Base video by Kisha Foster Johnson)
|07.01.2022
|07.26.2022 14:42
|Package
|851553
|220701-F-MW167-458
|DOD_109128669
|00:03:56
|WARNER ROBINS, GA, US
|2
|2
