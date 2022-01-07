Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Robins 80: The F-15 Eagle is golden!

    WARNER ROBINS, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2022

    Video by Kisha Johnson 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The F-15 Eagle is golden!
    This year marks 50 years for the stellar fighter jet, which holds a significant place at Robins Air Force Base from maintenance to flight tests.
    And it’s the men and women with the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center and 339th Flight Test Squadron who help keep the fleet soaring.

    (U.S. Air Force Base video by Kisha Foster Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2022
    Date Posted: 07.26.2022 14:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 851553
    VIRIN: 220701-F-MW167-458
    Filename: DOD_109128669
    Length: 00:03:56
    Location: WARNER ROBINS, GA, US 

    Robins AFB
    Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex
    339th Flight Test Squadron

