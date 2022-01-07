Robins 80: The F-15 Eagle is golden!

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The F-15 Eagle is golden!

This year marks 50 years for the stellar fighter jet, which holds a significant place at Robins Air Force Base from maintenance to flight tests.

And it’s the men and women with the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center and 339th Flight Test Squadron who help keep the fleet soaring.



(U.S. Air Force Base video by Kisha Foster Johnson)