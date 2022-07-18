Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior Games Training Camp 2022 B-Roll

    VA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Caden Phillips 

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    Recovering service members with Wounded Warrior Regiment practice during a training camp on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Ca. from July 17-23, 2022. Marines selected to represent Team Marine Corps at the 2022 DoD Warrior Games are attending the camp to hone their skills in multiple sports. The DoD Warrior Games is a multi-sport event for wounded, ill, and injured service members. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Caden Phillips)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2022
    Date Posted: 07.26.2022 14:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851549
    VIRIN: 220718-M-BS495-2001
    Filename: DOD_109128652
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: VA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior Games Training Camp 2022 B-Roll, by LCpl Caden Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SPORTS
    USMC
    USMCCOMCAM
    COMMSTRAT

