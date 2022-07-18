Warrior Games Training Camp 2022 B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Recovering service members with Wounded Warrior Regiment practice during a training camp on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Ca. from July 17-23, 2022. Marines selected to represent Team Marine Corps at the 2022 DoD Warrior Games are attending the camp to hone their skills in multiple sports. The DoD Warrior Games is a multi-sport event for wounded, ill, and injured service members. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Caden Phillips)