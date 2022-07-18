Recovering service members with Wounded Warrior Regiment practice during a training camp on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Ca. from July 17-23, 2022. Marines selected to represent Team Marine Corps at the 2022 DoD Warrior Games are attending the camp to hone their skills in multiple sports. The DoD Warrior Games is a multi-sport event for wounded, ill, and injured service members. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Caden Phillips)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2022 14:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851548
|VIRIN:
|220718-M-BS495-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_109128651
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Warrior Games Training Camp 2022 B-Roll, by LCpl Caden Phillips, identified by DVIDS
