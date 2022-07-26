Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Engineers Detonate Munitions

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2022

    Video by Zachary Mott 

    88th Readiness Division

    Army Reserve Spc. Maria Ortiz, 483rd Engineer Platoon, primes and detonates munitions as part of Warrior Exercise 78-22-02 at Fort McCoy, Wis., July 26, 2022.

    Date Taken: 07.26.2022
    Date Posted: 07.26.2022 14:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851546
    VIRIN: 220726-A-SX453-001
    Filename: DOD_109128624
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Hometown: JOLIET, IL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engineers Detonate Munitions, by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    483rd Engineer Platoon
    WAREX782202
    USAR Best

