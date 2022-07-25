1/7 Suicide guns provides suppressive fire at Range 400

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Nelson Rivera, a machine gun squad leader assigned to Charley Company, 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, directs machine gun fire at Range 400, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., in support of Reserve Marines from Echo Company, 4th Combat Engineer Battalion, 4th Marine Division, during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 4-22, July 25, 2022. ITX provides the Marine Corps Reserve opportunities to conduct force deployment planning, mobilization rehearsals, active duty force integration and increases combat readiness for all elements of the Marine Air Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. James Stanfield)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2022 14:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|851541
|VIRIN:
|220725-M-BD822-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_109128514
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Hometown:
|QUEENS, NY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
