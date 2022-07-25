1/7 Suicide guns provides suppressive fire at Range 400

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/851541" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Nelson Rivera, a machine gun squad leader assigned to Charley Company, 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, directs machine gun fire at Range 400, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., in support of Reserve Marines from Echo Company, 4th Combat Engineer Battalion, 4th Marine Division, during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 4-22, July 25, 2022. ITX provides the Marine Corps Reserve opportunities to conduct force deployment planning, mobilization rehearsals, active duty force integration and increases combat readiness for all elements of the Marine Air Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. James Stanfield)