Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1/7 Suicide guns provides suppressive fire at Range 400

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2022

    Video by Cpl. James Stanfield 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Nelson Rivera, a machine gun squad leader assigned to Charley Company, 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, directs machine gun fire at Range 400, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., in support of Reserve Marines from Echo Company, 4th Combat Engineer Battalion, 4th Marine Division, during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 4-22, July 25, 2022. ITX provides the Marine Corps Reserve opportunities to conduct force deployment planning, mobilization rehearsals, active duty force integration and increases combat readiness for all elements of the Marine Air Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. James Stanfield)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2022
    Date Posted: 07.26.2022 14:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 851541
    VIRIN: 220725-M-BD822-0002
    Filename: DOD_109128514
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Hometown: QUEENS, NY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1/7 Suicide guns provides suppressive fire at Range 400, by Cpl James Stanfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1/7
    1ST MARDIV
    4TH MARDIV
    Range 400
    MAGTF-23
    MFRITX422

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT