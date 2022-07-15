Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Blackhawk Helicopter Performs DLQs on USS Billings

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.15.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220715-N-N3764-2001
    PACIFIC OCEAN - (July 15, 2022) – A U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter assigned to Joint Task Force Bravo conducts deck landing qualifications (DLQs) on the flight deck aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) in the Pacific Ocean, July 15, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 2nd Class Justin Hovarter/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2022
    Date Posted: 07.26.2022 13:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851538
    VIRIN: 220715-N-N3764-2001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109128425
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    TAGS

    Joint Task Force Bravo
    Deck Landing Qualifications (DLQs)
    USS Billings (LCS 15)
    U.S. NAVSO/U.S. 4th Fleet
    Army Blackhawk helicopter

