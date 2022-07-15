U.S. Army Blackhawk Helicopter Performs DLQs on USS Billings

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



220715-N-N3764-2001

PACIFIC OCEAN - (July 15, 2022) – A U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter assigned to Joint Task Force Bravo conducts deck landing qualifications (DLQs) on the flight deck aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) in the Pacific Ocean, July 15, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 2nd Class Justin Hovarter/Released)