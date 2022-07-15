U.S. Army Blackhawk Helicopter Performs DLQs on USS Billings

220715-N-N3764-2001
PACIFIC OCEAN - (July 15, 2022) – A U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter assigned to Joint Task Force Bravo conducts deck landing qualifications (DLQs) on the flight deck aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) in the Pacific Ocean, July 15, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 2nd Class Justin Hovarter/Released)
|07.15.2022
|07.26.2022 13:49
|B-Roll
|851538
|220715-N-N3764-2001
|1
|DOD_109128425
|00:00:49
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|1
|1
