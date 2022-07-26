U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Justin Naylor introduces day one of the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 26, 2022. Holistic health and fitness are a cornerstone of a combat-ready squad, and the ACFT provides an opportunity for competitors to show their physical strength and endurance. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Duke Edwards, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2022 12:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|851524
|VIRIN:
|220726-A-MA645-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109127927
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Day 1 Introduction, by PFC Duke Edwards and SFC Justin A. Naylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT