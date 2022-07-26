XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Day 1 Introduction

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Justin Naylor introduces day one of the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 26, 2022. Holistic health and fitness are a cornerstone of a combat-ready squad, and the ACFT provides an opportunity for competitors to show their physical strength and endurance. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Duke Edwards, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)