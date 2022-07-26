Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2022

    Video by Pfc. Dustin Stark 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers from across XVIII Airborne Corps participate in an Army Combat Fitness Test as part of a Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 26, 2022. Holistic health and fitness are a cornerstone of a combat-ready squad, and the ACFT provides an opportunity for competitors to show their physical strength and endurance. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Dustin Stark, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2022
    Date Posted: 07.26.2022 12:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    FORSCOM
    3ID
    Best Squad Competition
    Dogface Soldier

