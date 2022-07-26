U.S. Army Soldiers from across XVIII Airborne Corps participate in an Army Combat Fitness Test as part of a Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 26, 2022. Holistic health and fitness are a cornerstone of a combat-ready squad, and the ACFT provides an opportunity for competitors to show their physical strength and endurance. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Dustin Stark, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2022 12:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851516
|VIRIN:
|220726-A-KV885-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109127749
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition, by PFC Dustin Stark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
