XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition

U.S. Army Soldiers from across XVIII Airborne Corps participate in an Army Combat Fitness Test as part of a Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 26, 2022. Holistic health and fitness are a cornerstone of a combat-ready squad, and the ACFT provides an opportunity for competitors to show their physical strength and endurance. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Dustin Stark, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)