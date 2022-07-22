1-77th Field Artillery Regiment Participate in Dynamic Front 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The commander Lt. Col. Anthony H. Brunner of the 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment and Staff sgt. Joseph Jagiello, a section chief with the 1-77th FAR talk about the Dynamic Front 2022 exercise at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 22, 2022. DF22, led by 56th Artillery Command and U.S. Army Europe and Africa directed, is the premier U.S. led NATO Allied and Partner integrated fires exercise in the European Theater focusing on fires interoperability and increasing readiness, lethality and interoperability across the human, procedural, and technical domains. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Briaira Tolbert)