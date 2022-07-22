Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-77th Field Artillery Regiment Participate in Dynamic Front 2022

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    07.22.2022

    Video by Sgt. Briaira Tolbert 

    41st Field Artillery Brigade

    The commander Lt. Col. Anthony H. Brunner of the 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment and Staff sgt. Joseph Jagiello, a section chief with the 1-77th FAR talk about the Dynamic Front 2022 exercise at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 22, 2022. DF22, led by 56th Artillery Command and U.S. Army Europe and Africa directed, is the premier U.S. led NATO Allied and Partner integrated fires exercise in the European Theater focusing on fires interoperability and increasing readiness, lethality and interoperability across the human, procedural, and technical domains. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Briaira Tolbert)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2022
    Date Posted: 07.26.2022 11:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 851514
    VIRIN: 220722-A-CZ005-024
    Filename: DOD_109127740
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE 

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    Railgunners
    Strongertogether
    DynamicFront
    41st FAB
    56AC

