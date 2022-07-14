130th AW C-130 J-30 Air Delivery Proficiency Training and Recovery - Color Graded

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A formation of three C-130J-30 Super Hercules drops simulated cargo at Camp Branch drop and landing zone Logan, West Virginia, July 14, 2022. Airmen from the 130th Air Transportation Function recovered the training loads after the air delivery training. Air Delivery is one of many proficiencies Air National Guard units flying the Super Hercules must stay current to maintain mobility readiness.