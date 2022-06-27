Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PTSD Awareness

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.27.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Caroline Burnett 

    AFN Misawa

    Spot created to Highlight PTSD Awareness Month.
    This spot showcases in chronological order the understanding that the medical community has had about PTSD and where we are today highlighting it in the month of June.

    Date Taken: 06.27.2022
    Date Posted: 07.26.2022 02:44
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 851453
    VIRIN: 220627-F-HO335-1001
    Filename: DOD_109127217
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 

    Mental Health
    WWI
    WWII
    PTSD
    PTSD Awareness
    Hippocrates

