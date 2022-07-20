Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary of the Navy Visits Misawa Air Base

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.20.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shelby Hawkins 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Secretary of the Navy, the Honorable Carlos Del Toro, visited Misawa Air Base to speak with sailors both stationed and deployed on base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2022
    Date Posted: 07.26.2022 02:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 851452
    VIRIN: 220720-N-JC978-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109127214
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of the Navy Visits Misawa Air Base, by PO2 Shelby Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    japan
    misawa
    navy
    SECNAV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT