U.S. Secretary of the Navy, the Honorable Carlos Del Toro, visited Misawa Air Base to speak with sailors both stationed and deployed on base.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2022 02:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|851452
|VIRIN:
|220720-N-JC978-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109127214
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Secretary of the Navy Visits Misawa Air Base, by PO2 Shelby Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT