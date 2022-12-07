Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    29th IBCT Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) Moulage

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP ROBERTS, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2022

    Video by Spc. Casandra Ancheta 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Guam Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 294th Infantry Regiment, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team receive makeup to simulate a casualty during Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) program at Camp Roberts, California, July 19, 2022. XCTC is a series of training exercises between an active-duty U.S. Army Brigade and an Army National Guard Brigade, intended to increase the skills and readiness of National Guard units. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Casandra B. Ancheta)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2022
    Date Posted: 07.25.2022 22:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851438
    VIRIN: 220723-Z-MA694-5001
    Filename: DOD_109127030
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: CAMP ROBERTS, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 29th IBCT Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) Moulage, by SPC Casandra Ancheta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    117th MPAD
    USARPAC
    National Guard
    294th Infantry Regiment
    HIARNG
    USINDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT