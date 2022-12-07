29th IBCT Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) Moulage

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Guam Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 294th Infantry Regiment, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team receive makeup to simulate a casualty during Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) program at Camp Roberts, California, July 19, 2022. XCTC is a series of training exercises between an active-duty U.S. Army Brigade and an Army National Guard Brigade, intended to increase the skills and readiness of National Guard units. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Casandra B. Ancheta)