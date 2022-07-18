Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    29th IBCT Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) Engineer Live Fire

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP ROBERTS, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2022

    Video by Spc. Casandra Ancheta 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Hawaii Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 227th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team begin their ruck to the live-fire range during Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) program at Camp Roberts, California, July 18, 2022. XCTC is a series of training exercises between an active-duty U.S. Army Brigade and an Army National Guard Brigade, intended to increase the skills and readiness of National Guard units. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Casandra B. Ancheta)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2022
    Date Posted: 07.25.2022 22:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851436
    VIRIN: 220723-Z-MA694-3001
    Filename: DOD_109127028
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: CAMP ROBERTS, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 29th IBCT Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) Engineer Live Fire, by SPC Casandra Ancheta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    117th MPAD
    USARPAC
    National Guard
    HIARNG
    227th Brigade Engineer Battalion
    USINDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT