Hawaii Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 227th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team begin their ruck to the live-fire range during Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) program at Camp Roberts, California, July 18, 2022. XCTC is a series of training exercises between an active-duty U.S. Army Brigade and an Army National Guard Brigade, intended to increase the skills and readiness of National Guard units. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Casandra B. Ancheta)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2022 22:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851436
|VIRIN:
|220723-Z-MA694-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_109127028
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|CAMP ROBERTS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 29th IBCT Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) Engineer Live Fire, by SPC Casandra Ancheta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
