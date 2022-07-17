29th IBCT Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) OPFOR

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/851434" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division engage the Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team out of Alaska as opposing forces during Exportable Combat Training Exercise (XCTC) program at Camp Roberts, California, July 17, 2022. XCTC is a series of training exercises between an active-duty U.S. Army Brigade and an Army National Guard Brigade, intended to increase the skills and readiness of National Guard units. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Casandra B. Ancheta)