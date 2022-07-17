A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division engage the Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team out of Alaska as opposing forces during Exportable Combat Training Exercise (XCTC) program at Camp Roberts, California, July 17, 2022. XCTC is a series of training exercises between an active-duty U.S. Army Brigade and an Army National Guard Brigade, intended to increase the skills and readiness of National Guard units. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Casandra B. Ancheta)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2022 22:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851434
|VIRIN:
|220723-Z-MA694-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109127005
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|CAMP ROBERTS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 29th IBCT Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) OPFOR, by SPC Casandra Ancheta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
