220707-N-DK460-1002 PEARL HARBOR (July 7, 2022) Royal Malaysian Navy Lt. Cmdr. Ahmad Zarrig Ramli, principle warfare officer aboard Royal Malaysian Navy corvette KD Lekir (F-26), speaks about his experience participating in Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022, July 7, at the Port of Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationship among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gwendelyn L. Ohrazda)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2022 21:37
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|851429
|VIRIN:
|220707-N-DK460-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109126924
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Faces of RIMPAC featuring Royal Malaysian Navy Lt. Cmdr. Ahmad Zarrig Ramli, by PO2 Gwendelyn Ohrazda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT