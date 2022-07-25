Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Squads from across XVIII Airborne Corps prepare to compete in Best Squad Competition

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2022

    Video by Pfc. Elsi Delgado 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Pfc. Elsi Delgado introduces the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition that will take place at Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 25, 2022. The Best Squad Competition is designed to test the cohesion and proficiency of squads and determine which division's team will represent the XVIII Airborne Corps in the upcoming Forces Command Best Squad Competition.

    Date Taken: 07.25.2022
    Date Posted: 07.25.2022 19:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 851423
    VIRIN: 220725-A-FW799-265
    Filename: DOD_109126676
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Squads from across XVIII Airborne Corps prepare to compete in Best Squad Competition, by PFC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Competition
    XVIII Airborne Corps
    Best Squad
    #18thbsc

