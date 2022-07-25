Squads from across XVIII Airborne Corps prepare to compete in Best Squad Competition

U.S. Army Pfc. Elsi Delgado introduces the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition that will take place at Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 25, 2022. The Best Squad Competition is designed to test the cohesion and proficiency of squads and determine which division's team will represent the XVIII Airborne Corps in the upcoming Forces Command Best Squad Competition.
|07.25.2022
|07.25.2022 19:12
|Package
|851423
|220725-A-FW799-265
|DOD_109126676
|00:00:40
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|1
|1
