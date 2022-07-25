Squads from across XVIII Airborne Corps prepare to compete in Best Squad Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Pfc. Elsi Delgado introduces the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition that will take place at Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 25, 2022. The Best Squad Competition is designed to test the cohesion and proficiency of squads and determine which division's team will represent the XVIII Airborne Corps in the upcoming Forces Command Best Squad Competition.