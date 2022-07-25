Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2/25 conducts Range 410A

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2022

    Video by Cpl. Ryan Schmid 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, conduct platoon attacks on Range 410A during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 4-22 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., on July 25, 2022. As the Marine Corps Reserve’s premier annual training event, ITX provides opportunities to mobilize geographically dispersed forces for a deployment; increase combat readiness and lethality; and exercise MAGTF command and control of battalions and squadrons across the full spectrum of warfare. (U.S. Marine Corps video by. Cpl. Ryan Schmid)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2022
    Date Posted: 07.25.2022 19:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851421
    VIRIN: 220725-M-HT815-1001
    Filename: DOD_109126636
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 

    This work, 2/25 conducts Range 410A, by Cpl Ryan Schmid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RESERVES
    MARFORRES
    2/25
    MARINES
    MAGTF23
    MFRITX422

