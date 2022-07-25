U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, conduct platoon attacks on Range 410A during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 4-22 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., on July 25, 2022. As the Marine Corps Reserve’s premier annual training event, ITX provides opportunities to mobilize geographically dispersed forces for a deployment; increase combat readiness and lethality; and exercise MAGTF command and control of battalions and squadrons across the full spectrum of warfare. (U.S. Marine Corps video by. Cpl. Ryan Schmid)
This work, 2/25 conducts Range 410A, by Cpl Ryan Schmid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
