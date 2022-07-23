Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TYR 22

    SOUDA BAY, GREECE

    07.23.2022

    Video by Sgt. James Bourgeois 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines with Special Training Branch, Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force and U.S. Navy Special Warfare Combatant-Craft Crewmen with Special Boat Team – TWELVE, U.S. Naval Special Warfare Group FOUR advise and train with Swedish Marines from 4th Marine Regiment, Swedish Amphibious Corps and Greek army soldiers with 1st Raider–Paratrooper Brigade during exercise TYR 22 at the NATO Maritime Interdiction Operational Training Centre (NMIOTC) in Souda Bay, Greece, July 11-22, 2022. TYR 22 is a Maritime Interdiction Operations exercise held at NMIOTC, bringing together Swedish Marines, U.S. Marines, U.S. Navy Special warfare combatant -craft crewmen to improve U.S. and NATO Partner operational capacity, capability, and interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. James Bourgeois)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2022
    Date Posted: 07.25.2022 23:09
    Location: SOUDA BAY, GR 

    Souda Bay
    NATO
    Sweden
    Marines
    MARFOREUR/AF

