    Interview with Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022 Southern California Planners

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Madysson Ritter 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    220722-N-UM706-1004 SAN DIEGO (22 July, 2022) - Royal Australian Navy Lt. Cmdr. David Miln and U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Michael Leggett, both have been involved in the planning and execution of Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022 in Southern California. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, three submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Madysson Ritter)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2022
    Date Posted: 07.25.2022 18:05
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 851397
    VIRIN: 220722-N-UM706-1004
    Filename: DOD_109126181
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview with Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022 Southern California Planners, by PO2 Madysson Ritter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

