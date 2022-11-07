Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Engineer School

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Tanner Bernat 

    U.S. Marine Corps Training and Education Command

    A brief overview of the modern-day training at Marine Corps Engineer School, Courthouse Bay, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Marine Corps Engineer School executes training to develop occupational and service-level warfighting skills and provides functional expertise in order to support engineering capabilities across the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Tanner Bernat)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2022
    Date Posted: 07.25.2022 15:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 851395
    VIRIN: 220711-M-KB995-1001
    Filename: DOD_109126150
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Engineer School, by LCpl Tanner Bernat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    School
    Engineer
    USMC
    Capability
    Training
    Modernization

