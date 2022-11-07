A brief overview of the modern-day training at Marine Corps Engineer School, Courthouse Bay, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Marine Corps Engineer School executes training to develop occupational and service-level warfighting skills and provides functional expertise in order to support engineering capabilities across the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Tanner Bernat)
|07.11.2022
|07.25.2022 15:55
|Video Productions
|851395
|220711-M-KB995-1001
|DOD_109126150
|00:02:01
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|1
|1
This work, Marine Corps Engineer School, by LCpl Tanner Bernat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
