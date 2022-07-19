Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag-Nellis 22-3 C-17 landing

    NV, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) Specialists work as aggressors to Deployed Aircraft Ground Response Element (DAGRE) Airmen and Air Traffic Control Marines before the landing of a C-17 in a dry lake bed during Red Flag-Nellis 22-3 on the Nevada Test and Training Range, Nevada, July 19, 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2022
    Date Posted: 07.25.2022 14:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851382
    VIRIN: 210719-F-YO028-1001
    Filename: DOD_109125822
    Length: 00:04:51
    Location: NV, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag-Nellis 22-3 C-17 landing, by A1C Josey Blades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marine
    Airmen
    C-17
    SERE
    Nellis
    Air Force
    ATC
    DAGRE
    red flag nellis
    RFNAFB

