Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) Specialists work as aggressors to Deployed Aircraft Ground Response Element (DAGRE) Airmen and Air Traffic Control Marines before the landing of a C-17 in a dry lake bed during Red Flag-Nellis 22-3 on the Nevada Test and Training Range, Nevada, July 19, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2022 14:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851382
|VIRIN:
|210719-F-YO028-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109125822
|Length:
|00:04:51
|Location:
|NV, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Red Flag-Nellis 22-3 C-17 landing, by A1C Josey Blades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT