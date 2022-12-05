Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team New Orleans conduct weapons training May 12th, 2022, in Kiln, Mississippi. Maritime Safety and Security Team New Orleans maintains weapon proficiency by conducting firearms training throughout the year. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Riley Perkofski)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2022 12:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|851376
|VIRIN:
|220512-G-KL910-070
|Filename:
|DOD_109125647
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, MSST New Orleans Range, by PO3 Riley Perkofski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
