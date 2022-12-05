Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MSST New Orleans Range

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Riley Perkofski 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team New Orleans conduct weapons training May 12th, 2022, in Kiln, Mississippi. Maritime Safety and Security Team New Orleans maintains weapon proficiency by conducting firearms training throughout the year. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Riley Perkofski)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 07.25.2022 12:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 851376
    VIRIN: 220512-G-KL910-070
    Filename: DOD_109125647
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MSST New Orleans Range, by PO3 Riley Perkofski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    range
    NOLA
    MSST
    training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT