    Uniformed Services University Facility Dogs Broll

    UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Video by Patrick Moore 

    Military Health System

    Broll of the Uniformed Services University Facility Dogs Grover and Shetland. Interiors and Exteriors. Training and taking commands.

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 07.25.2022 13:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851366
    VIRIN: 220310-A-PO177-155
    Filename: DOD_109125346
    Length: 00:23:34
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Uniformed Services University Facility Dogs Broll, by Patrick Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dog Training
    dogs
    Military Dog
    USU
    Facility Dog
    Grover and Shetland

