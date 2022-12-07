Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Bavaria Change of Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    07.12.2022

    Video by Eugen Warkentin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with tenant units of U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria (USAG Bavaria), U.S. and German officials and civilians gathered for Command Change ceremony as outgoing USAG Bavaria Commander Col. Christopher R. Danbeck transferred the command to the incoming USAG Bavaria Commander Col. Kevin A. Poole at Tower Barracks Parade Field, Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 12, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Eugen Warkentin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2022
    Date Posted: 07.25.2022 09:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851362
    VIRIN: 220712-A-EX530-1001
    Filename: DOD_109125261
    Length: 00:04:42
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Hometown: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Bavaria Change of Command, by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    7 ATC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT