USAG Bavaria Change of Command

U.S. Soldiers with tenant units of U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria (USAG Bavaria), U.S. and German officials and civilians gathered for Command Change ceremony as outgoing USAG Bavaria Commander Col. Christopher R. Danbeck transferred the command to the incoming USAG Bavaria Commander Col. Kevin A. Poole at Tower Barracks Parade Field, Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 12, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Eugen Warkentin)
07.12.2022
07.25.2022
B-Roll
851362
220712-A-EX530-1001
DOD_109125261
00:04:42
GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
1
1
