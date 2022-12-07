USAG Bavaria Change of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers with tenant units of U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria (USAG Bavaria), U.S. and German officials and civilians gathered for Command Change ceremony as outgoing USAG Bavaria Commander Col. Christopher R. Danbeck transferred the command to the incoming USAG Bavaria Commander Col. Kevin A. Poole at Tower Barracks Parade Field, Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 12, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Eugen Warkentin)