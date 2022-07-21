Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Range Ceremony

    BOEBLINGEN, BW, GERMANY

    07.21.2022

    Courtesy Video

    AFN Stuttgart

    If you live behind @U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Panzer Kaserne, you may have heard noises from the shooting range throughout the years. Construction is now complete on an enclosure to minimize that noise!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2022
    Date Posted: 07.25.2022 07:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 851355
    VIRIN: 220722-A-FB640-854
    Filename: DOD_109125135
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: BOEBLINGEN, BW, DE

    Ribbon cutting Ceremony
    USAG Stuttgart
    Panzer Kaserne Range
    shooting range
    German American community

