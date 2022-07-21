TAE Assumption of Command

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    07.21.2022

    Video by William Mounts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Expeditionary District

    Lt. Col. Richard T. Childers assumes command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Expeditionary District on July 21, 2022, at the MWR Theater, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Maj. Gen. Kimberly M. Colloton accepts the flag from outgoing commander Lt. Col. Peter M. Ammerman and passes the flag on to Lt. Col. Childers to signify the transfer of command. In the year since its creation, the Transatlantic Expeditionary District completed designs worth $30 million in construction, and $53 million in completed construction projects in support of their partners in Kuwait, Iraq, Syria, and Central Asia, along with closing more than 380 contracts, as part of the Afghanistan orderly closeout program.

    Date Taken: 07.21.2022
    Date Posted: 07.25.2022 09:21
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Expeditionary District Holds Assumption of Command

