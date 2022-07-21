TAE Assumption of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Col. Richard T. Childers assumes command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Expeditionary District on July 21, 2022, at the MWR Theater, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Maj. Gen. Kimberly M. Colloton accepts the flag from outgoing commander Lt. Col. Peter M. Ammerman and passes the flag on to Lt. Col. Childers to signify the transfer of command. In the year since its creation, the Transatlantic Expeditionary District completed designs worth $30 million in construction, and $53 million in completed construction projects in support of their partners in Kuwait, Iraq, Syria, and Central Asia, along with closing more than 380 contracts, as part of the Afghanistan orderly closeout program.