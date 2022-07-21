Lt. Col. Richard T. Childers assumes command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Expeditionary District on July 21, 2022, at the MWR Theater, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Maj. Gen. Kimberly M. Colloton accepts the flag from outgoing commander Lt. Col. Peter M. Ammerman and passes the flag on to Lt. Col. Childers to signify the transfer of command. In the year since its creation, the Transatlantic Expeditionary District completed designs worth $30 million in construction, and $53 million in completed construction projects in support of their partners in Kuwait, Iraq, Syria, and Central Asia, along with closing more than 380 contracts, as part of the Afghanistan orderly closeout program.
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2022 09:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851351
|VIRIN:
|220721-A-CN651-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109125009
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Hometown:
|BOERNE, TX, US
|Hometown:
|PORT ST. LUCIE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, TAE Assumption of Command, by William Mounts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Expeditionary District Holds Assumption of Command
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT