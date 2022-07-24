The 3rd Infantry Division's Best Squad prepares for the XVIII Airborne Corps' Best Squad Competition on Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 25, 2022. The XVIII Airborne Corps’ Best Squad Competition will take place at Fort Stewart July 25-28 and will pit squads from across the Corps in direct competition to see which Division can lay claim to the title of having the “Best Squad.” (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Duke Edwards, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2022 10:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|851342
|VIRIN:
|220725-A-MA645-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109124708
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Hometown:
|PARIS, 75, FR
|Hometown:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Hometown:
|LANSING, MI, US
|Hometown:
|WARNER ROBINS, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marne Squad is ready to be the Best Squad, by PFC Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT