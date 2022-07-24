Marne Squad is ready to be the Best Squad

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 3rd Infantry Division's Best Squad prepares for the XVIII Airborne Corps' Best Squad Competition on Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 25, 2022. The XVIII Airborne Corps’ Best Squad Competition will take place at Fort Stewart July 25-28 and will pit squads from across the Corps in direct competition to see which Division can lay claim to the title of having the “Best Squad.” (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Duke Edwards, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)