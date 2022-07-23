B-roll and Interview with German Navy Dive Team in RIMPAC 2022 Southern California

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



220723-N-PQ495-1001 SAN DIEGO (23 July 2022) – German Navy Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Schubert discusses equipment utilized by their team during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022 in Southern California. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, three submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Larissa Dougherty)