Montana's 2022 Military Open House B-Roll

B-roll clips from the 2022 Montana's Military Open House event co-hosted by the 120th Airlift Wing and the 341st Missile Wing at the Montana Air National Guard July 24, 2022. Package includes shots from Sunday afternoon to include: Dakota Kid P-51 , SOCOM Paracommandos and Jelly Belly's "Dead Stick" performances.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2022 18:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851330
|VIRIN:
|220724-O-NE881-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_109124531
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|MT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
