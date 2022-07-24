Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Montana's 2022 Military Open House B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MT, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2022

    Video by Lauren OConnor 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    B-roll clips from the 2022 Montana's Military Open House event co-hosted by the 120th Airlift Wing and the 341st Missile Wing at the Montana Air National Guard July 24, 2022. Package includes shots from Sunday afternoon to include: Dakota Kid P-51 , SOCOM Paracommandos and Jelly Belly's "Dead Stick" performances.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2022
    Date Posted: 07.24.2022 18:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851330
    VIRIN: 220724-O-NE881-0002
    Filename: DOD_109124531
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: MT, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Montana's 2022 Military Open House B-Roll, by Lauren OConnor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    flight over the falls
    mmoh

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT