B-roll clips from the 2022 Montana's Military Open House event co-hosted by the 120th Airlift Wing and the 341st Missile Wing at the Montana Air National Guard July 24, 2022. This package includes footage from Sunday morning: 341st Missile Wing Military Working Dog demonstration, crowd shots, SOCOM Paracommandos opening jump and the Thunderbirds.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2022 17:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851327
|VIRIN:
|220724-O-NE881-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109124527
|Length:
|00:07:52
|Location:
|MT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Montana's Military Open House B-roll, by Lauren OConnor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT