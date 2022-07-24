The 360th Civil Affairs Brigade is scheduled to conduct Operation Viking, the only joint task force exercise in the Continental United States at Joint Base Cape Cod, July 17-31, 2022. Operation Viking is a high-intensity exercise including range training, mission-essential civil affairs training, and very ambitious airborne operations.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2022 16:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|851312
|VIRIN:
|220724-A-KN428-052
|Filename:
|DOD_109124431
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|CAPE COD, MA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Viking 2022, by SPC Mark Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
