    Operation Viking 2022

    CAPE COD, MA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2022

    Video by Spc. Mark Davis 

    352nd Civil Affairs Command

    The 360th Civil Affairs Brigade is scheduled to conduct Operation Viking, the only joint task force exercise in the Continental United States at Joint Base Cape Cod, July 17-31, 2022. Operation Viking is a high-intensity exercise including range training, mission-essential civil affairs training, and very ambitious airborne operations.

    Date Taken: 07.24.2022
    Date Posted: 07.24.2022 16:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 851312
    VIRIN: 220724-A-KN428-052
    Filename: DOD_109124431
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: CAPE COD, MA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Operation Viking 2022, by SPC Mark Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

