    Operation Viking 2022

    CAPE COD, MA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2022

    Video by Spc. Mark Davis 

    352nd Civil Affairs Command

    The 360th Civil Affairs Brigade is conducting Operation Viking Exercise, the only joint task force exercise in the Continental United States at Joint Base Cape Cod, July 17-31, 2022. Operation Viking is a high-intensity exercise including range training, mission-essential civil affairs training, and very ambitious airborne operations.

    Date Taken: 07.20.2022
    Date Posted: 07.24.2022 16:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 851311
    VIRIN: 220722-A-KN428-1004
    Filename: DOD_109124417
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: CAPE COD, MA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Viking 2022, by SPC Mark Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    352nd Civil Affairs Command
    360th Civil Affairs Brigade
    412th Civil Affairs Battalion
    404th Civil Affairs Battalion
    244th Expeditionary Air Combat Brigade
    861st Quartermasters
    87 APS
    Operation Viking 2022
    Operation Viking CA
    352nd cacom
    8 229th Assault Helicopter Battalion

