U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, took command of Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) during a change of command ceremony at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, July 21, 2022. Lt. Gen. Grynkewich will serve as the commander of AFCENT and the combined forces air component, working closely with coalition, joint, and interagency partners to lead a combined force that delivers decisive airpower and promotes security throughout U.S. Central Command’s 21-nation area of responsibility
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2022 15:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851310
|VIRIN:
|220724-F-SY677-0003
|Filename:
|DOD_109124394
|Length:
|00:57:28
|Location:
|QA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFCENT Welcomes New Commander (Change of Command Full Video), by SSgt Cassandra Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
