    AFCENT Welcomes New Commander (Change of Command Full Video)

    QATAR

    07.21.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cassandra Johnson 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, took command of Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) during a change of command ceremony at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, July 21, 2022. Lt. Gen. Grynkewich will serve as the commander of AFCENT and the combined forces air component, working closely with coalition, joint, and interagency partners to lead a combined force that delivers decisive airpower and promotes security throughout U.S. Central Command’s 21-nation area of responsibility

    Date Taken: 07.21.2022
    Date Posted: 07.24.2022 15:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851310
    VIRIN: 220724-F-SY677-0003
    Filename: DOD_109124394
    Length: 00:57:28
    Location: QA

    AFCENT
    Air Forces Central
    Ninth Air Force
    9AF

