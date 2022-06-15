Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eagle Week 2022

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Mallett 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs

    Paratroopers assigned to 37th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, participate in Eagle Week 2022. Eagle week is an annual week long series of competitions and morale building events. They have physical Fitness challenges, a team helocast and rafting event.

    Video by SSG Andrew Mallett

    Date Taken: 06.15.2022
    Date Posted: 07.24.2022 14:03
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eagle Week 2022, by SSG Andrew Mallett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    82nd Airborne Division
    engineer
    Falcon Brigade
    2nd Brigade
    paratrooper
