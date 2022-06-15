Paratroopers assigned to 37th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, participate in Eagle Week 2022. Eagle week is an annual week long series of competitions and morale building events. They have physical Fitness challenges, a team helocast and rafting event.
Video by SSG Andrew Mallett
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2022 14:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|851305
|VIRIN:
|220615-A-HL439-317
|Filename:
|DOD_109124348
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
